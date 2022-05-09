Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm celebrates opening day

The farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan offers animal feeding, a corn maze and hay rides from Monday until Halloween.

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The rain has not made it easy for pumpkin farmers, but Dan Gust, the owner of the Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, said it will still be a good year for them.

The farm opened to the public on Monday, and Gust said the multiple activities offered have been a hit with visitors for 30 years.

“Well, we got everything I think pretty much ready to go," he said. We’ve got pumpkins in the yard and the animals are in the barn and the donuts are being fried right now, so we’re pretty much ready to go."

One concern that arose this summer was the rain, but the farmers said the weather cleared up just in time for a good harvest.

“That was a little scary at times because the pumpkins like it a little on the dryer side," Gust said. "But then the rain kind of settled down in August and we got about the right amount of rain, so we’ve actually got a really good quality crop, so we’re really pretty happy with it."