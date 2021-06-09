Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm opens for the season

Now that September is here, it's time to go pumpkin picking!

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm is officially open for the season.

The family owners decided to open up the property a week earlier this year for the public to come pick their perfect pumpkins.

Now that cooler weather has arrived, Daniel Gust says it's great to see families come out and enjoy the season.

"We try to give people an opportunity to come out, see a real farm, see real farm animals. To get out into the fields and just enjoy nature," Gust said. "When I see families come together, dad, mom and the whole gang, you know, grandma and grandpa sometimes, it just does my heart good to see people out enjoying nature."

The farm also offers flowers, seasonal foods and a petting zoo.

Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Halloween. It's located at 13639 Mulberry Road in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.