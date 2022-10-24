Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm is wrapping up the fall season

x
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm began in 1989 as a few pumpkins set out on a table. Since then, it's grown into thousands of pumpkins, a petting zoo, a corn maze, lots of produce and more.

The owners, a family of four brothers, pride themselves on giving visitors that 'real farm' feel. Even though the season is only two months long, the work never stops for the Gust brothers.

The farm will close for the 2022 season on Halloween, Oct. 31. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

