Gust Brothers Flower and Produce Farm is open for the season

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Gust Brothers Farm has just opened for the season, a perfect place to take your family for a fun weekend!
The Gust Brothers are known for their pumpkin farm during the fall season, but they also have flowers and produce during the summer in Lenawee County.
The farm has made some big changes this season by increasing the size of the "cut flower" area to more than 4.5 acres.
The cutting area has more than 60 varieties of different flowers for you to choose from to make your perfect flower bouquet for $9 a jar, which lets four people into the picking field. The mason jars, water and scissors are all available for you at the farm.
Gust Brothers also has a sunflower trail, a five-acre sunflower maze which includes an antique tractor and truck and a rustic swing, perfect for photo ops!
The sunflower trail has a separate cost of $5 per person. Kids two and under are free.
The flower farm is located 1/4 mile east of the pumpkin farm at 11998 Rodesiler Highway Ottawa Lake, MI. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labor Day.