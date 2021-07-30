Gust Brothers Flower and Produce Farm is open for the season

From a tour of a beautiful flower farm to old tractors, Gust Brothers Farm has all the makings of a great family weekend!

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Gust Brothers Farm has just opened for the season, a perfect place to take your family for a fun weekend!

The Gust Brothers are known for their pumpkin farm during the fall season, but they also have flowers and produce during the summer in Lenawee County.

We now have peaches and Michigan cantaloupe! Plus tons of great looking flowers to make that perfect bouquet. Field conditions have really improved and we’re open 10 am to 8 pm daily! Cash or check only. Posted by Gust Flower and Produce Farm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The farm has made some big changes this season by increasing the size of the "cut flower" area to more than 4.5 acres.

The cutting area has more than 60 varieties of different flowers for you to choose from to make your perfect flower bouquet for $9 a jar, which lets four people into the picking field. The mason jars, water and scissors are all available for you at the farm.

Gust Brothers also has a sunflower trail, a five-acre sunflower maze which includes an antique tractor and truck and a rustic swing, perfect for photo ops!

The sunflower trail has a separate cost of $5 per person. Kids two and under are free.