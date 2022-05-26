Gun control the focus of discussion at Lucas County Republican Party event Wednesday

A kick-off event downtown for State Rep. candidate Josh Williams was filled with personal and political conversation centering on the issue of gun control.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A kick-off event Wednesday for State Rep. candidate Josh Williams was filled with personal and political conversation that covered a heavily discussed topic: gun control.

The event, held at downtown Toledo's The Blarney Irish Pub, was sponsored by the Lucas County Republican Party.

Williams said having people armed in the schools and avoiding gun-free zones would make them less of a soft target.

"You can't have soft targets. There's a reason why these shooters target elementary schools, because they see them as soft targets," Williams said.

Linda Knepp is running for judge in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division. She said the latest tragedy has reaffirmed her focus on the kids versus the guns. She said it takes a village to raise these kids out of anger and focus on more positive avenues to express their emotions.

"Reach out to the unions. I'm reaching out to the churches, to the community at large to try and help me help the young people because their lives affect us and they are our future," Knepp said.

District 9 Ohio Congressional Candidate JR Majewski said it's apparent at this moment that lawmakers need to have one voice on this issue.

"We need to work across both aisles in a kind of partisan manner and to find a solution. I don't know what that solution is but my heart grieves for the families that lost their loved ones," Majewski said.

His opponent for the congressional seat, Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), issued a statement online saying congress must take common-sense steps that will protect lives and respect civil liberties.

Kaptur followed up by challenging the senate to follow suit on bipartisan background checks act passed by the House last year.

Commonsense background checks are supported by:



-84% of voters

-83% of gun owners

-72% of NRA members



The House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act last year. It's time for the Senate to follow suit. — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) May 25, 2022