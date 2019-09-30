OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ottawa County factory that employs 100 people has announced that it will be shutting down.

Guardian Fabrication, LLC filed paperwork with the state last week, laying out its plan to close the facility on West Moline Martin Road just east of Millbury in Clay Center Township.

According to a WARN notice, 23 salaried and 77 hourly positions will be lost.

The company expects to begin layoffs on November 20 and will continue eliminating positions in phases through the facility's closure. The notice stated that there are no bumping rights and that employees are not represented by a union. It went on to say the company will ensure employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their discharge.

This story is developing.

