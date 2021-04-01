The child was then taken to a hospital for additional care. The infant is now home and Grand Rapids Police Department said the child is doing well.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids Police officers are being recognized for their quick action in saving an infant's life.

According to a Facebook post by the department, on Dec. 17 around 2:45 a.m., a medical tone rang out over the GRPD airwaves of an "ECHO" level response of a baby not breathing.

GRPD said an ECHO call is the highest-level medical response, any available unit -- whether its police, fire, or ambulance, should respond immediately.

That morning, Officers Amanda Stewart and Ryan Johnston were the closest units. Officer Stewart arrived in less than 3 minutes and Officer Johnston shortly thereafter.

Officer Stewart, who was a paramedic prior to becoming a police officer, recognized that the baby’s airway was blocked with mucous. While Officer Johnston performed CPR, Officer Stewart began clearing the airway. Within a matter of minutes, the infant regained a pulse and its airway cleared.

The child was then taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for additional care. The infant is now home and GRPD said it is doing well.

"We would like to recognize Officers Steward and Johnston for their heroic efforts in saving the life of a young child," the department's Facebook post read. "Their commitment to the health and well-being of every community member is what defines a Grand Rapids Police Officer. #GRPDpride"

