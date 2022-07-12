Police identify woman killed, suspect who died after shooting at Groveport warehouse

Authorities say both were born in Haiti and were unlawfully in the United States.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Authorities have identified the victim and suspect killed Monday in what police described as a targeted domestic situation at a warehouse in Groveport.

The Groveport Police Department said 27-year-old Delinx Agenord shot and killed 32-year-old Mislande Azar inside the SK Food Group located on Toy Road.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers from Groveport and other agencies were dispatched to the facility on report of an active shooter.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident involved Agenord and Azar who were both temporary employees at the facility.

Police say Agenord approached Azar in the locker area of the business and shot her multiple times before fleeing the building.

Azar was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

After fleeing the building, police say Agenord ran into the middle of the street and laid in the street for cars to run over him. After the cars stopped, he climbed a utility pole down the road and was killed after coming into contact with the power lines.

The facility was evacuated shortly after the shooting and a SWAT unit with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office swept the building to check for additional victims or threats.

No other employees were injured, according to police. The firearm involved in the incident has not been recovered.

Police also said it appears there was an attempt by Agenord to shoot himself and there was some sort of failure on his part or by the weapon.

On Tuesday, authorities said they were having issues identifying Agenord and Azar because the names they provided to their employer were fraudulent.

Statement from SK Food Group released Monday

“Our concerns and thoughts are with our team members who were affected by this terrible incident – the two team members involved directly in the incident as well as our work family, at large. At this time, we can confirm that both individuals involved are deceased. We are doing everything that we can to cooperate with the authorities, and cannot comment further on the situation. As more information becomes available, it will be shared, as appropriate.