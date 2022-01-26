Northwood church welcomes women, children in for shelter from the cold and a safe place to sleep

S.T.A.R.S. is setting up shop for the next couple of days at the Unity United Methodist Church in Northwood to provide shelter and necessities for women and kids.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A local organization known as S.T.A.R.S. uses the name as an acronym for "Standing Together Against Real Slavery."

The group provided meals to people who are homeless a few weeks ago. And as the temperatures drop, they are helping out again.

Elesondra Deromano is the founder and executive director of S.T.A.R.S. and the group set up shop for the next couple of days at the Unity United Methodist Church to provide shelter for women and kids who need it.

"I know a lot of the shelters are full. Even the family shelters are full," Deromano said. "So I decided to walk the walk and talk the talk. God told me to open up the church. That's what the church is here for."

The goal is for everyone to feel welcomed, know that they're not alone, and have a warm place to stay.

Deromano says she's been in this position before and even if only one person comes into the church, she knows she's made a difference.

"That's one person that could have died out there in the frigid cold. That's one person that didn't have hope that now does. Having come from this life, it's very very important to me," she said.

She says the church is another option for people who are struggling right now.

Each person who seeks shelter will also be given bags that have washcloths, toothbrushes and other necessities.

It's times like these where Deromano says we all need to step up and help where we can.

"I'm going to sleep good tonight because I'm going to lay right here with these people. I'm going to sleep very good tonight know that at least I did as much as I could to save somebody's life," she said.

The church started welcoming women and kids at 6 p.m.

They can stay the night and then will have to leave around 9 a.m.

This will be happening until Sunday morning. If you would like to donate, you can stop by the church any time until Jan. 30.

They would appreciate blankets, food items, or hygiene products. The address is 1910 E. Broadway Street in Northwood.