A group of local teens buttered up some folks in Maumee to help in the fight against blood cancers.

On Tuesday, they used stacks of pancakes to kick off a competition to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

"I am running for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society student of the year," said Kennedy Coleman, the teams leader. "Essentially, I'm in a giant competition for seven weeks with other local high schoolers to raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society."

The St. Ursula Academy student was nominated by her school to take on the challenge of raising a goal of $50,000.

She rounded up her team, known as "Coleman's Cancer Crushers," to start the quest at Scramblers in Maumee.

The pancake sales will help provide funds for awareness, research and patients.

(Kelly Welch - mother who lost her baby to leukemia)

"I've had a daughter who was diagnosed with Leukemia and did pass away," said Kelly Welch. "So this is something that's near and dear to my heart.[Coleman's] mother Kris was a huge support to me during that time in my life. Through her actually being born, through her diagnosis and through her passing."

Welch is not the only one who believes in the group's fight.

"I actually had an uncle who passed away in the sixties. He had lymphoma that actually would have been cured with today's treatment," said Ellen Harms, mother to a team member. "So we just know that we've come so far in the past decades and we are so close to cures with certain cancers. And we just hope that all of this fundraising locally and across the nation just pushes it forward."

About 300 people attended the breakfast fundraiser, but they're not allowed to say just yet how much was raised during the event.

Until then, Coleman's Cancer Crushers intend to do the best they can to put their name on the map.

"The cool thing about this competition is if I raise $50,000, I will actually the team name on a case study and we will get updates with it for years to come," said Coleman.

You can still donate to the team on their Facebook and Instagram pages.