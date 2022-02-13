Group hands out socks, other essentials to Toledo's homeless at Sunday event

Backpacks for Humans and the Toledo Hemp Center teamed up for the "Sock-it-to the Homeless Problem" campaign.

TOLEDO, Ohio — No matter the weather, a local organization continues to provide for Toledo's homeless community.



Backpacks for Humans sets up every Sunday to do what they can to help those less fortunate.

This morning volunteers set up tables full of items - including a trunk full of socks from the recent "Sock-it to the Homeless Problem" drive.

Backpacks for Humans provide meals, clothes, hygiene products, and seasonal items - such as hats, coats, and gloves.

The event was held in coordination with the Toledo Hemp Center.

"You get to know the people around you, and you know, a lot of people are only a paycheck away from being homeless. It could happen to any one of us. So if it ever happens to me I know I have a safe place to come."

The Hemp Center held their sock drive from January 19 through February 2.

Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler says “Working with Backpacks For Humans will allow us to get the items collected directly to those in need.”