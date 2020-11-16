Group hands out 100 frozen turkeys in north Toledo ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The men wanted to make sure people in the community have a happy Thanksgiving during a tough year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of north Toledo men are helping to make sure people in their community have a happy Thanksgiving this year despite tough conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local boxer Antwan Jones, David Ross, and James Jones, filled the back of a pickup truck with 100 frozen turkeys and parked at the 7 Eleven store on LaGrange St. when they put out the announcement on social media that they would be giving them all away, first come, first served.

The turkeys didn’t last long.

Antwan Jones bought the turkeys, saying the men wanted to take the initiative and give back to the community since a lot of people are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

"So when he knew COVID happened, he knew that people are in hardship, he took it upon himself to say, 'look, I'm going to do something, I'm not going to wait on nobody. I'm going to go do something with what I earned in my life, I'm going to go give back. That's my reward.'," said Ross, speaking about Jones.

Jones, says he’s hoping to do the same thing one more time before Thanksgiving.

The giveaway was originally scheduled as part of an event at the Wilson Park Shelter House put on by the group, H.E.A.L., but that event had to be cancelled due to the weather.

H.E.A.L. stands for Hoods Everywhere Achieving Love.