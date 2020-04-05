TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday at noon, a group of Toledoans will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the shootings at Kent State University.

On May 4, 1970 Ohio National Guardsman opened fire on Kent State students who were protesting the Vietnam War.

Four students were killed and nine others were wounded.

The ceremony will take place at the James Rhodes statue at One Government Center in downtown Toledo.

It will consist of music, speakers and a live-stream of the Kent State University commemoration ceremony.

Every year since the shootings a commemoration of the event has taken place on the Kent State University campus.

This year, due to coronavirus and the need for social distancing, the huge commemoration that had been planned had to be canceled.

15,000 – 20,000 people were expected to attend.

Roads will even be closed to discourage people from gathering on campus.

Instead, a virtual commemoration will be taking place.

Kent State University Several former editors of the campus student newspaper, now known as... the Kent Stater, shared their thoughts on how the anniversary of May 4, 1970 was perceived and how coverage changed over the course of five decades.

It will include a virtual program at noon, a virtual candlelight vigil, special videos, online exhibits, interactive mobile apps and more.

The ceremony in Toledo will also honor two African-American youths who were killed when police opened fire on a group of students at Jackson State University in Mississippi, just ten days after the shootings at Kent State.

RELATED: 4 dead in Ohio: 50 years since Kent State tragedy

RELATED: Who were the Kent State victims? Tina Fey joins new 'May 4th Voices' recording

RELATED: AP Was There: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State

RELATED VIDEO: