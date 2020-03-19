OHIO, USA — As we work to combat the spread of coronavirus, many grocery stores are working out ways to protect the most vulnerable.

The elderly are at high-risk of getting sick from COVID-19. So, in an effort to ensure their safety, while making sure they have access to the things they need, some stores are introducing select windows of time in which only seniors are allowed to shop.

Here's a look at what is being done:

WALMART

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, which will start one hour before stores open. Checking IDs is at the store's discretion

WHOLE FOODS

All Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

TARGET

Target is cutting store hours, dedicating weekly time for elderly and vulnerable shoppers. The retailer will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General is designating the first hour of service daily to senior shoppers.

BIG LOTS

Big Lots Stores are reserving first hour of each day for senior citizens and "those most vulnerable to this virus."

FRESH MARKET

Fresh Market is reserving the first hour that stores open, from 8 - 9 a.m., for "seniors and those most at risk" Monday through Friday.

FOOD TOWN

Food Town is set to "help support the shopping needs of the elderly in our community." Stores will open from 7 - 8 a.m. to allow those 65 and older to shop in a less-crowded environment. Access to the store during the hour will require a government-issued state ID.

MEIJER

Meijer leaders are adjusting store hours for the foreseeable future to allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock its stores, as well as dedicated hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

New store hours are as follows:

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

KROGER

Kroger leaders announced amended hours in order to clean their stores more frequently. The store is testing the idea of opening its stores for a brief time to senior citizens.

We are working to find more details on Kroger's plan.

