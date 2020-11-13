Sautter's Market finds ways to navigate the sometimes difficult process of enforcing the mask mandate

Jim Sautter, the co-owner of Sautter's Market, says he explains the consequences to his customers. The store offers alternatives methods of shopping as well.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Following the governor's reissue of the mask mandate, Ohio businesses now face stronger consequences for not enforcing masks, making it more important than ever to make sure customers follow the mandate.

One manager at Sautter's Market in Sylvania says it all depends on how you approach those who don't want to abide by the rules.

"It's something that obviously we need to do, but if everyone had followed the mandate initially, we might not be in the situation we are in now," said Peter Laberdee, the manager at Sautter's Market.

This comes after Gov. Mike DeWine sent a stern warning and reissued Ohio's mask order on Wednesday.

Businesses are now responsible for making sure customers and employees wear masks.

It's something Jim Sautter, the co-owner of Sautter's Market, says his store was already doing.

"My cashiers are instructed to notify management immediately if a customer walks in without a mask, whether it's by design or whether they forgot," said Sautter.

Some customers at the store declined to speak on camera, but said they didn't support the mask mandate.

Managers at Sautter's say they're prepared to enforce the rules.

"It's never 'you have to' or 'we need you to.' It's always, 'hey do you want a mask?'" explained Laberdee. "Being polite and kind, 'cause you know... Aggressively ask them, they act aggressive back to you."

The grocery store offers free masks and doesn't allow customers to shop if they don't have one.

They also offer alternatives, such as shopping online or having an employee shop for customers who cannot or do not want to wear a mask.

Sautter says the options they offer are to keep everyone safe and to keep the store open - for everyone's benefit.

"I guess the final card that I play in my hand is look, if you don't wear it and an inspector comes in and sees that, I get written up," said Sautter.

The new order gives stores a written warning for a first violation and then the state could force them to close for up to 24 hours for a second one.

It's a penalty neither the businesses nor customers want to happen.

"Who knows with restaurants now, right? We may have to be going to the supermarket just so we can all have a place to eat," said Peter Sibilio, who has been a customer at the store for about ten years.