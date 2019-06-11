BLUFFTON, Ohio — Have you ever started a new job and thought you weren't given enough training before you started?

Well, one northwest Ohio company gives their new hires four years of training in a state recognized apprenticeship program.

When the German company GROB began operations for this facility in Bluffton in 1990, they also established their apprenticeship program.

Since then, 327 workers have gone through the program and 221 of them are still working here.

It's a four-year apprenticeship. The first two years are for practical training in electrical or mechanical and then another two are in specialized training for their assigned departments.

"They are looking to investing in them before they get an investment back. Because, the first year as an apprentice they are completely non-productive, they are just getting paid to be here and learn," said Mark Reed, apprenticeship training supervisor for GROB.

On Wednesday, the apprenticeship program at GROB received funding from the OhioMeansJobs Incumbent Worker Training fund. The fund doesn't only focus on job creation, but job retention too.

Programs like these are exactly what workforce leaders say can help bridge the gap between job openings and under-skilled job seekers.

"We have a lot of people looking for work who may be lacking that skill, and they're willing to fill in that skill for you. And it's paid big dividends for this company," said Joe Patton, director of OhioMeansJobs Allen County.

Once they've reached completion of the apprenticeship, the workers are not only fully prepared for the job, but will have also earned an associates degree in either Manufacturing or Electronic Engineering Technology through Rhodes State College in Lima.

"So that employee knows that they're not just a cog in some big machine there. You know, this company actually cares about them and wants to keep them here on the job," said Randall Galbraith, director of Hancock County job and family services

The GROB apprenticeship program is quite competitive and they only average about 20 apprentices per class.

