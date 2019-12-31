TOLEDO, Ohio — Greyhound offers a free service to help kids and teenagers who have run away get home safely. The organization says it has provided rides for around 400 young runaways each year as part of its Home Free program since its inception.

The company says it works with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) to make sure kids have a ticket to get back home to their families or legal guardians. Children who have left home can cal the NRS hotline at 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929) for assistance. It is available for children, teens and young adults between the ages of 12 and 21 years old. One must be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with his or her family (and vice versa) and can only be used twice by the same individual

For more information on NRS, click here.

