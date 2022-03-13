Greater Toledo Train & Toy Show returns March 13

The event is at Owens Community College and General admission is $7

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a two-year absence due to the global pandemic; the Greater Toledo Train & Toy Show returns Sunday, March 13 at Owens Community College Student Health and Activities Center (SHAC) 30335 Oregon Rd. Perrysburg, OH.

General admission is $7 and doors open at 11 a.m. Those interested in entering the event 2-hours early can purchase early bird tickets for $10.

Over 250 dealers will bring toy and model trains of all gauges, manufacturers and eras. There will also be a wide selection of distinctive toys and trails available for purchase.

Lego layouts presented by the Michigan Lego Users Group and the Swanton Model Railroad Club will also be at The Greater Toledo Train & Toy Show. Both displays feature an operating Lego City with trains made entirely out of Lego bricks.

Visitors will want to check out the entire wall of vintage, rare, and operating A.C. Gilbert Erector Set display area featuring toys from the 1920s presented by members of the AC Gilbert Heritage Society.