Greater Findlay Restaurant Week offering options for regular and new patrons

FINDLAY, Ohio — If you're looking to try something new for dinner maybe take a trip to Findlay.

In it's sixth year, The Greater Findlay Restaurant Week is offering foodies plenty of options in the Flag City.

About 20 restaurants in Findlay or nearby are offering fixed-priced menu items, showcasing what the restaurants are best known for, or sometimes something new.

Joseph Rowan, owner of Vivir Modern Mexican said he's using the week to try out new jalapeno fries, avocado ice cream, and battered deep-fried brownies.

"We've tried to do something a little crazier each time," Rowan said. "Just to kind of bust the mold of our normal menu, just to give people who may be new to the area something to try, but also our patrons here something new to try as well."

Restaurant Week menus range from $15 to $45 depending on location, with before and after dinner specials available at the Bourbon Affair.

The goal is to not only offer something new for regular patrons, but to also see if they can bring in folks who have never given Findlay a try.

Organizers also want to show that a good meal is available in smaller communities as well, with a price point that's a little easier on the checkbook.

"My philosophy has been you should never have to break an arm and a leg to go out and have a good time," said Benjamin Kershaw, executive chef at The Hancock Hotel and Mancy's Steakhouse Findlay. "So I try to give you the best possible experience with the food, for the best price possible."

Findlay's Restaurant week wraps up on Sunday.