'Behind the Camera: A Christmas Story Official 40th Anniversary' to take place in Cleveland in November: How to get tickets

Peter Billingsley (Ralphie) and the rest of the cast will be available for autographs and photo opportunities Nov. 10-12.

The cast of “A Christmas Story” is set to reunite in Cleveland.

“Behind the Camera: A Christmas Story Official 40th Anniversary” will take place Nov. 10-12 at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience will feature Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, returning to Cleveland for the cast reunion. Billingsley’s appearance will mark his first-ever signing and first public reunion with the cast.

The event “explores the magic behind the making of the movie and celebrates the laughs and joys that it brings us,” according to event organizers.

Schedule of events:

Friday, Nov. 10

Cast Expo: 1:30 pm - 6:00 pm in Public Auditorium

Behind the Camera Panel: 7:00 pm in the Music Hall

Saturday, Nov. 11

The Cleveland Christmas Run: 8:30 am

Cast Expo: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, Nov. 12

Cast Expo: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are super super excited about this event because this is four years in the making. There is perhaps no movie that captures our hearts better than A Christmas Story. It resonates with our own fond memories of childhood and has become a ritual every holiday season,” said Greater Cleveland Film Commission President Bill Garvey.

The following cast members are expected to be in attendance during the reunion weekend:

Peter Billingsley

Zack Ward

Scott Schwartz

R.D. Robb

Yano Anaya

Ian Petrella

Tedde Moore

Patty Lafontain

Drew Hocevar

Among those at the announcement included Scott Schwartz (Flick) and Zack Ward (Scut Farkus) from A Christmas Story.

Both actors expressed their love for Cleveland and seeing how much it has grown since the movie's filming.

“For us, Cleveland has become like this other home. We have enjoyed watching it grow up and become a beautiful place. It is a fantastic place,” said Ward. “I guess we are getting older and we have some pride in this city we got to play in when we were kids."

The three-day reunion is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Cleveland coming from across all 50 states.

“This is a big deal. Peter is coming home to celebrate. It is an honor and a privilege. It is really cool,” said Schwartz.

The house from "A Christmas Story," which has become a bucket list destination for movie fans, remains up for sale on West 11th Street in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. The iconic property was listed last November.

