Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky to host hiring event May 4

The indoor water park is looking to fill more than 60 positions.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Great Wolf Lodge is looking to hire more than 60 new employees or " pack members" as they're called at the Sandusky indoor water park.

The facility plans to host a job fair on Tuesday, May 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place nationwide, at 16 Great Wolf Resorts locations, as the franchise hopes to fill nearly 2,000 open positions.

"We recognize the pandemic has created a number of employment challenges nationwide. We’re pleased to expand our hiring efforts and offer some exciting career opportunities as more families look for the type of fun, safe getaway Great Wolf Lodge provides,” said Bryan Robinson, Chief People Officer for Great Wolf Resorts.

Available positions include lifeguards, housekeepers, and food and beverage workers. At Great Wolf Lodge, "pack members" not only have access to the park, but to competitive medical packages, vacations and parental leave as well.

The event is being done through appointments, however, a small number of walk-up applicants will be accommodated. To schedule an appointment, text "GREATWOLFEVENT" to 2500.

Health and safety are always a top priority at Great Wolf Lodge and each location will adhere to the brand’s Paw Pledge protocols throughout the job fair–including mandatory mask use, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and hospital grade disinfectants.

Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky is located at 4600 Milan Road.

For more information, click here.