Great music takes the stage Sunday at Acoustics for Autism

A free music event that exists to support families who have children with autism

MAUMEE, Ohio — Uptown Maumee will be filled on Sunday for the 15th annual Acoustics for Autism celebration.

The largest free musical event in the country brings thousands to the area to support local families who have children with autism.

“People are excited to get out, get back to normal and support a good cause,” said Scott Hayes, Director of Fundraising with Project iAm.

More than 80 bands will fill up the various stages set up all throughout Maumee on Conant Street. The event is open to people of all ages and starts on Sunday at noon and goes until 2 a.m. Conant Street will shut down starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday.