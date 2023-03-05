Great Lakes Science Center offering free youth admission on July 1: Full details

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free general admission will be available to all youth between the ages of 2-12. NASA is the Science Center's STEM theme for the month of July, while visitors will also have access to the temporary special exhibition Dinosaurs of the Sahara.

The July 1 free admission day marks the second of five free youth days that have been funded through the Joan P. Wenk Charitable Fund over the next several years.



“The Wenk family is a wonderful partner of the Science Center,” Great Lakes Science Center President & CEO Dr. Kirsten Ellenbogen said in a statement. “Their gift is really a testament to their commitment to creating opportunities that promote wellbeing for children and their families. We look forward to more free youth days in the years to come thanks to their generous support.”