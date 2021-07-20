Children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool through Great Lake Community Action Partnership.

FREMONT, Ohio — Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) is accepting students for the 2021-22 Head Start preschool year in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood counties.

GLCAP Early Childhood centers are seeking students for the coming school year. Through the Head Start program, children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool that focuses on kindergarten readiness, socialization, and other important developmental needs for children and families.

Eligibility is based on federal poverty guidelines and program staff will look at each family’s situation to assist them in finding the best option for their family’s circumstances. Children in foster care or identified as homeless are also eligible, regardless of income. Students with disabilities are welcome and accommodated at all centers.