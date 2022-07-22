Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand teaches young kids to be entrepreneurs

Nearly 80 kids in Gibsonburg put in work at the first ever Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand. Planning is already underway for next year.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — What started out as an idea from Gibsonburg town administrator Marc Glotzbecker turned into a huge community event in the village on Friday.

People bonded over baked goods, arts and crafts, and of course, lemonade at the Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand.

"This is the Gibsonburg way," Glotzbecker said. "I mean, who doesn't love a lemonade stand?"

Nearly 80 aspiring entrepreneurs were at work. Most of them, with the same goal in mind.

"To make some money, entrepreneurship. They want to start their own business hopefully one day," the Conrad family said.

Tyler, a seventh-grade student, said he was there to "make some money."

Fourth-grade student George said his favorite part was how him and all the other kids were able to "share stuff by selling it."

Seeing friends from school was an added bonus.

Gibsonburg is small-town America, where everyone knows one another. With that also comes the support of one another, no matter their age.

"People don't realize these kids are smart," resident Patty Culbert said. "They are learning young what it's gonna be like to get out there in the real world and sell yourself."

Some of the young entrepreneurs were already well on their way.

"Me and my friend were just kind of walking around in an antique store and found baseball cards," Tyler explained. "So we said, 'huh, we could try selling them.'"

A second Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand is being planned for next year.