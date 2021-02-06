Grassroots effort revives Harrison Rally Day in Perrysburg

The annual event was changed to 'Positively Perrysburg Fest,' but was recently canceled due to multiple issues. A new group is bringing back the old event.

There's a grassroots effort to bring back an annual festival in Perrysburg.

Earlier this summer the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce announced it would be changing the name of Harrison Rally Day, which began in 1979, to Positively Perrysburg Fest. This was done after organizers learned of William Henry Harrison's family history of owning slaves.

Last Friday, the chamber announced the festival was canceled for a number of reasons, including COVID-19 concerns and lack of vendor participation.

Some people planning to participate in the event said they didn't want it to be canceled, so they're picking up the planning and restoring the old name.

"It was a coming together of the community as a way to be neighbors and so once the Chamber of Commerce decided to change the name this year, there was notably a number of people who were quite upset about it," says Corey LeRoux with Perrysburg Heritage Protection Society.

The newly formed group says the event will still go on, on Sept. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. The exact location is still being worked out, but organizers say it will be near downtown Perrysburg and will include vendor and sponsor displays, food trucks and live entertainment.

All displays will center around a heritage area where visitors to the festival can learn about the founding and progress of Perrysburg since its inception in 1814.

LeRoux says he wants it to be an inclusive event.

"This is not meant to pick on anyone or hurt anyone's feelings," he said. "It's just a revival of the celebration of the founding of Perrysburg and the man that made it happen."

He adds a parade is also being planned and more details will follow for this portion of the event.