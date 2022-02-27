Black Swamp Conservancy awarded grant for new permanent storybook trail

The $5,060 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be used at the Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve in Port Clinton

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The Black Swamp Conservancy will be receiving a grant in the amount of $5,060 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for a new permanent storybook trail.

The trail will be used at the Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve in Port Clinton.

Rob Krain, director of Black Swamp Conservancy says they've been doing storybook trails for the last seven years but this is the first grant they've received through the state of Ohio.

The grant will cover about 80% of the cost for trailhead construction, maintenance, and storybook signs.

The conservancy is hoping to raise the rest through community donations.

Krain says the storybook trails "allows families to come out and read a book in sections as they walk through a natural trail." He added, that people get to "experience the habitat, get some good exercise, and also get to read a book."

The free storybook trail should be ready to go by this summer.

Stories will be changed every few weeks so people can return and experience a new adventure each time.

The funds from the state is part of over $28,000 in grants for new or improved children's literacy trails in Ashland, Athens, Champaign, Ottawa, and Preble counties.