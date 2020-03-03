MAUMEE, Ohio — A popular restaurant in Maumee has shut its doors for good.

According to a Facebook post made by The Shops at Fallen Timbers, Granite City quietly closed, with seemingly no notice to the mall or area customers.

The outdoor mall suggests customers check out a variety of other restaurants in the area.

At this time, it is unclear exactly why Granite City shut down. However, back in January, its parent company — Granite City Restaurant Operations, Inc. — filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, the company claimed all locations would remain open.

However, multiple locations have seemingly shut down over the last few months.

RELATED: Parent company of Granite City files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Granite City has 25 locations in 13 states. You can check which locations are still open on the company's website.

This story is developing.

RELATED: Findlay Restaurant Week offers specials to showcase local favorites

RELATED: Is the Zoo for you? Toledo Zoo to host March job fair

RELATED: Restaurant-style comfort food in 6 easy steps

RELATED: Breadstick buffs of the 419: Campus Pollyeyes announces Toledo location