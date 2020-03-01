MAUMEE, Ohio — A favorite at the Shops at Fallen Timbers may be facing some changes.

Granite City Restaurant Operations, Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month to reorganize their finances and is currently pursuing a potential sale of the business.

While the company assures all locations will stay open during the sale, the news leaves fans of the restaurant worried.

"I think it's disappointing. I would hate to see businesses move out because then it leaves vacant buildings," said Megan Kosek, a guest at the restaurant.

Granite City has 25 locations in 13 states.

RELATED: Toys R Us makes comeback, reopens first store in New Jersey

RELATED: GNC plans to close up to 900 locations

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.