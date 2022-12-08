'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

The beloved business posted on Facebook saying "Grandpa" Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93.

The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.

The post said, "We've been blessed with their guidance & presence all these years. The Lord has a greater purpose & has called him home for Christmas. Heaven gained a sweet smile, so say cheese & a prayer for our family."

Grandpa's Cheesebarn was founded in 1978 by Baum and his wife, their daughter, Ronda, and her husband, Richard Poorbaugh.

The business' original location in Ashland has become well known across the state, offering not only a vast selection of cheeses but an array of smoked meats, chocolates and other goodies.

There are now three Cheesebarn locations across the state. You can learn more about the company here.