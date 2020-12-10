Grandmother of girl born with clubfoot writes children's book to raise awareness

Lynn Nye wrote a book about her granddaughter's journey called "Kinsley's Snowflake Dance."

ARCADIA, Ohio — Nearly one in one-thousand babies will have a common birth defect called clubfoot, according to the March of Dimes.

That inspired a local grandmother, whose granddaughter suffers from clubfoot, to put her pen to paper in order to raise awareness and money for a clubfoot advocacy group.

Lynn Nye wrote a book about her granddaughter's journey called "Kinsley's Snowflake Dance."

All the proceeds from its sales go to clubfoot C.A.R.E.S.

She hopes the book encourages everyone to overcome challenges in their own lives no matter what those obstacles may be.

"So many children grow up and just don't really know to love themselves and how beautiful they are inside and out. No matter what they look like, no matter what the color of their skin is, no matter what. And so, this just instills a sense of self-worth and self-love," said Nye.