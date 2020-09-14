Grandmother of 15-year-old shooting victim is still searching for answers

"We're losing a generation right now to just madness and evil," Kathy Jackson, grandmother of Tyler Jackson, said on the recent gun violence involving Toledo youth.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "These kids are dying senselessly, my grandson went back to help somebody."

Those are the words of a grieving grandmother trying to find answers in her grandson's death earlier this month.

15-year-old Tyler Jackson was shot and killed September 3, making him Toledo's 40th homicide this year and the 12th teenage victim.

His grandmother, Kathy Jackson, spoke exclusively to WTOL 11 about her grandson and what's going on in the streets right now involving gun violence.

"I feel bad every day," said Jackson. "I go to sleep crying every day since this happened. I wake up crying."

Jackson said she's still numb to the fact that her grandson is gone.

"My grandson went back to help somebody," she said. "The kid that he was with, the kid that got shot, he went back to help him and he wound up getting shot."

Toledo police say they found Jackson and 10-year-old Vashawn Carrington on Brown and Avondale, suffering from gunshot wounds. She is still trying to find answers as she says the kids had asked for help from Toledo Police earlier in the night but did not get any.

"If they had helped those kids when they asked for help, they would not be in this situation," she said. "I would not be sitting here talking to you now."

Tyler was going into his sophomore year at Start High School. His grandma said he was a good, respectful kid. She already misses their conversations and him helping unpack the groceries.

"He was a happy-go-lucky kid," she said. "He was always a jokester. He played around a lot. He was very smart in school, very fluent in math."

Her message to other parents is to watch over your kids, discipline them when needed and to be there for them.

"Hold your child close. Talk to them," she said. "Don't argue with them and know who they're with and who they're around."

15-year-old Tyler Jackson 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Authorities have not said whether there are any suspects in this case. Jackson just hopes justice is served for whoever took her baby away.

"Take it day by day," she said. "That's all I can do because I have no answers."