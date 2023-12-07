Grand Rapids family creates 'take one, leave one' garden box for community

It's a box for them to put extra plants, flowers and vegetables out for the community. The box has seen more than just regular garden items, though.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — A Grand Rapids family has taken the concept of free little libraries -- where anyone can take a book but is asked to kindly leave one in return -- and put a new spin on it.

The Fowlers, who have lived in the village for the last five years, scrapped the library part of the idea entirely and created a free little garden.

"People have come out of the woodwork and left lettuce, onions, whole plants for people, books, movies," David Fowler said. "We once had a can of spam, so that was fun."

He said the box has been successful since it started in the spring when they moved their garden from their backyard to the front yard.

"This is the piece of area, the land, that we have in our city," Christine Fowler said. "So, we are just trying to plant things that provide for our family, plants that we use to eat."

The Fowlers call it urban homesteading.

Not only do they know where their food is coming from, but it's also a way to get the kids involved.

"[Christine] and the kids designed everything," David said. "Put the plants where they wanted them and I was basically the grunt work. I helped build everything and made it come to fruition."

They have salad greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions and more. The goal is to teach their kids about the ecosystems, how to grow their own food and how to harvest it.

"It's definitely a skill that they can use in the future," Christine said. "Honestly, when they watch something grow, they are more apt to try it and eat it."

David said it might be more expensive than grocery shopping, but the benefits for the family are more than worth it.

"This is probably more expensive than the grocery store, but they're learning and the family bonding that we get," David said. "Plus, we know where our food is coming from."