Grand Rapids home considered total loss after catching fire Thursday

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 15, 2021.

A Grand Rapids home is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Weston Township Fire Dept.

The flames broke out at the house on Wapakoneta Rd. near County Road 6 sometime around 5:30 p.m.

Six departments responded to fight the flames and tankers had to be used to bring out water as no hydrants were available.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the fire.

