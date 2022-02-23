Grand Rapids family working on new home after destructive fire

Noah and Erin Knop lost nearly everything in an accidental fire. Now they're looking for help to fix their new home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Knop family has been through a lot in the last month. An accidental fire burned the couple's old mobile home, taking nearly everything from them and their two young children.

"It was horrible. It was the worst thing to ever go through. I don't wish for somebody to go through this. What I went through is the hardest thing to go through," Noah Knop said.

Now they're hard at work rebuilding, working to fix up their new mobile home in Grand Rapids.

"It's going a little bit quicker. We're trying to get stuff done as quick, as fast as we can," the patriarchal Knop said.

And there's a lot of stuff to do. The family spent the last few days making the mobile home fit for a family.

"It's a lot of work. A lot of floors that had to be repaired. But we're getting there. In another week, we should have it done," Erin's stepfather, Steve Shipperbottom, said.

Shipperbottom has some experience with mobile homes. He actually used to own the park Noah and Erin once lived in, before selling the park's ownership rights in July 2021. He says the kids have their work cut out for them, but he's seen worse.

"This is easy compared to what I've worked on. This is a lot easier," Shipperbottom said.

Noah says if there's one thing the family needs most, it's people. The family asked volunteers to come and help. But so far, no one has.

"It's hard. You can't do everything yourself. You've got to have a little bit of help. So we're supposed to have other people, but there's not other people," Noah said.

The Knop's new place is in the mobile home park off of Wapakoneta road in Grand Rapids. They're asking anyone who can to stop out to help. Erin says food will not be an issue for the family. The Otsego food pantry will be stocking their cupboards when they are ready to move in.