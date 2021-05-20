Grand Rapids community remembers local kayak shop owner killed in fire

Tim Buchanan owned Riverlures Kayak Adventures for more than four years, a business that attracted visitors to Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The community in Grand Rapids is remembering one of its own.

Tim Buchanan, who owned Riverlures Kayak Adventures, was killed in a fire at his home in Maumee Monday.

Ryan Roth, a friend of Buchanan's for 20 years, says he was so much more than just a river guide.

"How he'll be remembered is someone who brought that industry back to Grand Rapids," Roth said.

Roth described Buchanan as "high-energy" and someone who cared about community and the environment.

"Very creative," Roth added. "He wasn't a nine-to-five type of guy office type, he loved being outdoors."

But was Buchanan's personality and his spirit that made the most impact on the town.

"[He was] somebody who was high energy, a go-getter type," Roth said. "But was always looking to give. He was always looking to help somebody."

His business neighbors say he was always around, stopping in for lunch at all the local restaurants. He was also a musician who loved the arts and loved the river that brought people to Grand Rapids.

"He shared his knowledge of the river and nature with people on the water, " said Roth. "He loved that, and helping them fall in love with the muddy Maumee."

Roth and businesses like Wildside Brewing Company are planning a memorial for Buchanan. There will be kayaking, music and a cleanup of the river, which are all things he loved. And Roth says he hopes the community remembers him for years to come.

"We're going to try and be down by the river every year," Roth said, "and we'll keep his name alive and his heart and passion."

The memorial is planned for Aug. 1, Buchanan's birthday.