Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution Thursday

The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is supporting Toledo area families in need by hosting a food distribution on Thursday.
The distribution will take place at the TPPA building, located at 1947 Franklin Ave., between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state ID.
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distributions every third Thursday of the month.
To view upcoming food distribution dates or to donate goods to the Grand Lodge Food Pantry visit the website here.