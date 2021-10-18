Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution Thursday

Toledo area families in need can receive food assistance between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a ceremony in which Toledo City Council honored Grand Lodge Food Pantry.

The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is supporting Toledo area families in need by hosting a food distribution on Thursday.

The distribution will take place at the TPPA building, located at 1947 Franklin Ave., between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state ID.

The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distributions every third Thursday of the month.