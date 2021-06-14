Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosting food giveaway Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 11, 2021.
The Grand Lodge Pantry is supporting Toledo area families by hosting a food distribution on Thursday.
Those in need can visit the TPPA building located at 1947 Franklin Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. to receive a portion of the designated food supply.
Visitors must be 18 years or older and present a valid state I.D.
If you miss out this Thursday, no worries; the Grand Lodge Food Pantry food giveaway is scheduled for every third Thursday.
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) non-profit food pantry.
For more information on the event or how you can donate visit the Grand Lodge Food Pantry website.