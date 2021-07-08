TPD officers won't be charged for fatal shots fired at man who killed Officer Brandon Stalker

The grand jury determined no further investigation into the fatal shooting of Christopher Harris was warranted. Four TPD officers fired on Harris in January.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The officers who shot and killed Christopher Harris - the man who shot and killed Officer Brandon Stalker - will not be charged, a grand jury found Thursday.

The grand jury stated that no further investigation is necessary into the shooting by Toledo Police Officers Greg Linkous, Adam Knaggs, David Marsh, Ben Kiser and Brian Jackson.

Harris, 27, had warrants out for his arrest in relation to the vandalism of Rosary Cathedral on Jan. 19, when the words "JESUS IS BLACK" were spray painted on the church and the doors were set on fire.

A standoff and shootout ensued later, and Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker, 24, and Harris both were killed outside of a residence in the 2200 block of Fulton Street.

ABOUT THE STANDOFF AND SHOOTING

When police approached the Fulton Street residence, Harris went around the corner, brandished a firearm and then fled inside his house.

Chief George Kral said officers set up a perimeter before calling in negotiators and the city's SWAT team, which he said is the normal course of action whenever there is a barricaded suspect. Stalker was stationed on the perimeter to keep residents away from the scene.

Officers reportedly tried to negotiate for two hours with Harris. However, these attempts were unsuccessful. The SWAT team fired tear gas into the house in an attempt to get Harris to exit the home and surrender. Stalker was not a member of the SWAT team but was doing perimeter security work during the standoff.

After the tear gas was deployed, Harris exited the house with a firearm in both hands and fired shots in several directions.

One shot struck Stalker in the head. Stalker was taken to Mercy-Health St. Vincent Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries.

Harris was shot by Toledo police on scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.