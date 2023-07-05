Graduates have different feelings about graduating into a high inflation world

A recent study shows high inflation rates have impacted students' mental health exacerbated feelings stress, anxiety or frustration.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's an exciting time for spring graduates of 2023, but it's not been easy as recent studies have shown students' mental health is being affected by the high inflation over the last year.

Studoco is the student resource company that interviewed over a thousand students for their study. It showed that over 50% of students' mental health has worsened due to inflation.

WTOL 11 spoke to University of Toledo's Spring 2023 Rocket graduates. Each had something different to say.

Graduates Raushaun Allen and Brianna Nafzger are excited to both have earned their bachelor's degree. The couple is moving to Portland, Oregon together to start their post-college life.

They said their loans have added up over the semesters which has caused a bit of stress for them. They're especially stressed about November, when the extended grace period comes to an end.

"When it starts hitting our bank account it's going to be a different story," said Nafzger.

Jared Droech said he's a little nervous for the looming payback period but overall feels comfortable.

"I believe I've done a decent job managing it so it's not something I'm incredibly intimidated by," said Droech.

The same can be said for Jacob Ferrel.

He says it helps that he got a degree in Finance.

"Interest rates are kind of low on loans right now so it's not the end of the world," said Ferrel.

Others like Darshita Shukla are already working towards paying their loans back but said it can sometimes be challenging, along with paying rent and other finances.

"There are times when we need to pay rent and it's like months and sometimes when we struggle with the finances so year there are pretty much moments like that," said Shukla.

And then of course there are the lucky few with no debt like Taiyah Persi-Roberts who has a scholarship to thank.