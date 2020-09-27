Grace period ending for expired Michigan driver's licenses

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging people to act now and avoid late fees or possible tickets from police.

LANSING, Mich. — Time is running out for Michigan residents who have waited to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with an expiration date after March 1 were given a long grace period by the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But that period ends Wednesday and no extension is anticipated.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging people to act now and avoid late fees or possible tickets from police.

To schedule an appointment, conduct a transaction online or find a self-service station, visit Michigan.gov/SOS.

