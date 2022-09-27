Governor DeWine to tour Glass City Metropark construction Wednesday

As construction continues, Governor Mike DeWine will visit the metropark during its second phase of construction.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on Sept. 24, 2022.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will visit the Glass City Metropark Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Governor's office.

Governor DeWine will tour the park in its current phase of construction. The metropark, which broke ground in 2020, entered phase two of its construction earlier this year. According to the Toledo Metroparks' website, the second phase will include the construction of an ice skating ribbon, mini-Maumee water play area, a restaurant, cabanas and more.

The Governor's tour is not open to the general public.

