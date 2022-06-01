Governor Mike DeWine awards $15 million grant to 75 Ohio meat processors

"Meat processors are essential to ensuring that our grocery stores and restaurants have protein available to feed Ohio families." - Governor Mike DeWine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state funding to help support local meat processors and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat production.

Grant money totaling $15 million was awarded to 75 meat processors throughout the state of Ohio to help expand capacity and meet demand for meat processing services.

"I'm happy that we've now been able to help every qualifying meat processor who applied for assistance," said Governor DeWine. "Meat processors are essential to ensuring that our grocery stores and restaurants have protein available to feed Ohio families."

Today's grant award marks the second round of funding in the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program. The total funding available was raised from $10 million to $25 million in April after it was determined that the need for grant money far exceeded the original funding amount.

“Meat processors have struggled with the supply chain issues that have also impacted other industries,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “These grants will help meat processors increase productivity, which means they can increase the supply and lower costs for the consumer.”

