Governor DeWine to attend Toledo Mud Hens game, promote Imagination Library on Sunday

The DeWines will attend Mud Hens game a part of their trip to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WBNS, on Aug. 9, 2022.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game on Sunday, according to a press release from the Governor's office.

The trip is a part of Governor DeWine's efforts to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that distributes free books to eligible children. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is an affiliate of the Imagination Library.

Families can sign up for the program at an enrollment program near the home gate entrance. The DeWines will join TLCPL at the enrollment table and participate in an Imagination Library parade on the Mud Hens field prior to the game.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio is a program that mails children one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. The program does not cost anything and all Ohio children under five are eligible for enrollment.

During August, 12,778 Lucas County children enrolled in the program, according to a statement in an email from Governor DeWine's office. According to the same email, this means 43% of Lucas County's eligible children are receiving free books.

Across Ohio, 343,490 children are enrolled the program, which is 48% of children eligible for the program in the state.