TOLEDO, Ohio — Local school districts are still taking in Governor Mike DeWine’s new plan to put an emphasis on school safety.



He announced plans to create the Ohio School Safety Center in Columbus. Local districts are just learning about the plan, but some like the help it provides.

"I think that's a wonderful idea the consolidation of resources having experts in particular areas and just focusing in on school safety is wonderful for every school district throughout the state,” said Diana Ruiz-Krause, Director of the Department of Public Safety for Toledo Public Schools.



The center will use Homeland Security officials to exclusively address school safety. They will work to prevent, prepare for and respond to threats and violence.

Some of the big things the center will do is promote and expand the SaferOH tip line, scan social media for threats, look at emergency management plans and help train threat assessment teams among other things. Ruiz-Krause believes this will benefit all districts.



"Even in a large district like us, to have those resources would be a huge expense,” said Diana Ruiz-Krause. “So, we are very hopeful that this type of support will help us to reduce those types of incidents."



Toledo Public Schools has about 22,000 students in 56 buildings and TPS has nine sworn officers in addition to their six Toledo Public Department School Resource Officers. That means they are busy from helping secure buildings, handle disputes, provide training and more. Leaders say this frees up their time and allows officers the ability to invest in students.



"That will help our workflow,” said Ruiz-Krause. “All that time and effort that goes into doing research and keeping on top of current trends and best practices will free up time for our officers to be out there actually in the schools and spend more time doing actual face-to-face preventative type actions. "

School safety leaders say it also helps give them another set of eyes and more tools to use. They say it’s all welcomed to ensure your students are safe.