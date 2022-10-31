x
Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio

Credit: AP
Electric vehicle chargers are seen in the parking lot of South El Monte High School in South El Monte, Calif., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Discounted prices, car-share programs, and a robust network of public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric vehicles affordable and convenient for people of all income levels as it phases out the sale of new gas cars by 2035. Advocates for the policy say the switch from gas- to battery-powered cars is a necessary step to reducing pollution in disadvantaged neighborhoods, but that the state make sure those residents can access the cars, too.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years.

DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio.

The proposals must align with Ohio's EV infrastructure Deployment plan, which requires that charging stations support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port. Ohio currently has 13 charging stations that meet those requirements and plans to add 30 more locations by 2025.

DeWine said in a release that the state has been working on having the capability to support more electric vehicle charging stations for years.

"The development of a statewide network of charging infrastructure will enable EV travel across the state, support private sector investment, and spur even more economic development across the state," DeWine said.

The state plans on installing the charging stations on interstate corridors before moving onto U.S. and state routes. Once those charging stations are installed, the remaining funds will be used for charging stations along additional highways, state tourist attractions and freight corridors.

ODOT will accept proposal requests until Dec. 21. More details about the state's EV infrastructure program can be found here.

