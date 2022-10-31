Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release that the state has been working on having the capability to support more electric vehicle charging stations for years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years.

DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio.

The proposals must align with Ohio's EV infrastructure Deployment plan, which requires that charging stations support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port. Ohio currently has 13 charging stations that meet those requirements and plans to add 30 more locations by 2025.

"The development of a statewide network of charging infrastructure will enable EV travel across the state, support private sector investment, and spur even more economic development across the state," DeWine said.

The state plans on installing the charging stations on interstate corridors before moving onto U.S. and state routes. Once those charging stations are installed, the remaining funds will be used for charging stations along additional highways, state tourist attractions and freight corridors.