Gov. Whitmer signing first bill to eliminate tampon tax

Whitmer is scheduled to sign the bill at 1 p.m. during an in-person event in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday afternoon in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to sign the first of two bills eliminating the sales tax on menstrual products in Michigan.

The bill is part of a larger bipartisan package and repeals tax on essential feminine hygiene products. According to the state, this move will drive down costs and save families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 of spending over the course of a lifetime.

Michigan is joining over 20 other states that have either ended the tax in recent years or never had one, according to Period Equity, which is a legal group that advocates for making menstrual products tax-exempt.

