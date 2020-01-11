'The stakes could not be higher': Gov. DeWine encourages Ohioans to vote, come together

In the letter, the governor is asking all Ohio residents who have not voted to cast their ballots. He also called for unity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an open letter to Ohioans on Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine encouraged anyone who has not voted in this year's presidential election to do so.

"Exercise and enjoy this sacred right that we, as Americans, hold so dear," DeWine wrote about voting.

He also called for unity, saying the nation is "more divided than any of us can remember."

"Despite this deep divide, there is still so much more that pulls us together than tears us apart. In these rancorous times, we must remember who we are and what we stand for–freedom, liberty, the rule of law, government by the consent of the governed, and opportunity for all, where everyone has a chance to live up to his or her God-given potential and live their American dream," DeWine continued.

DeWine has previously stated that he is supporting President Donald Trump's re-election.

DeWine also wrote about COVID-19, saying that people must come together to fight the virus.

He also said that Congress needs to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.

"The stakes could not be higher," he wrote.