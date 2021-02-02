x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local

Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The DeWines received their first dose on Feb. 2 when they opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above.
Credit: Office of Governor Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The couple received their shots from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

The DeWines received their first dose on Feb. 2 when they opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above.

Currently, any Ohioan age 65 and older can be vaccinated. 

To learn more about Ohio's vaccination plan, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

To find a vaccine provider in your area, visit vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Credit: Office of Gov. Mike DeWine