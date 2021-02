Ronald Reagan served as president from 1981 to 1989.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared Feb. 6, 2021 as Ronald Reagan Day in the state of Ohio.

The day marks the 110th anniversary of the 40th U.S. president's birth.

"On the 110th anniversary of the birth of our nation's 40th President, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and I are proud to recognize today as Ronald Reagan Day," DeWine wrote on social media.